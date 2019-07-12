Apis Capital Advisors Lowered Holding in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $650,000; Dudley & Shanley Has Boosted Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $2.13 Million

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 26,233 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500.

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,194 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 63,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 2.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CymaBay Therapeutics Announces IND to Commence a Clinical Study of Seladelpar to Treat Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Participate in the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CBAY, MOTS, PRVB, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene Submits MS Drug to FDA, INSY & CBAY Crash – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 06/24: (ALDX) (GNFT) (USNA) Higher; (CNAT) (GMDA) (KRYS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp. by 1.23M shares to 99,697 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,947 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft, Watch Communications to Offer Broadband Solutions – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft passes Slack in DAUs – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.