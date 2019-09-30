Apis Capital Advisors Lifted Its Intelligent Sys New (INS) Stake by $9.26 Million; Acadian Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI)

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 94.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $782,000, up from 3,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 2.38M shares traded or 33.95% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 86,242 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Vermont has 811 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Incorporated Oh holds 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 13,380 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.63% or 299,895 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 543,912 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Horizon Invs Lc has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 900 are owned by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Amp Cap holds 0.59% or 812,200 shares. Lifeplan Fin Gru invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Old Natl Bancorp In owns 4,525 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.16% or 80,176 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 77,740 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.22% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 100 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 14,849 shares to 40,440 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 42,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 713,608 shares, and cut its stake in Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 137,000 shares to 203,000 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 344,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,000 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

