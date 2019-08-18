Apis Capital Advisors Increases Position in Amarin Plc (AMRN); Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.78 Million as Share Price Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 11167% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 7.24M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Cap Inc invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 4.64% or 70,573 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associates invested in 2.46% or 172,493 shares. Wilsey Asset Mngmt reported 3.53% stake. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il owns 2.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 385,917 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 3.43% or 9,553 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Company invested 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckingham Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,589 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt reported 3.02% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart has 2.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Amalgamated State Bank has 3.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). James Research reported 134,997 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers has 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,247 shares.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 100,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 55,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam accumulated 0% or 2,200 shares. North Star Inv Management Corp holds 1,430 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 789 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M&T Savings Bank Corporation has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 21,300 shares. Fagan Inc holds 49,940 shares. Leisure Capital invested in 9,870 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Emory University holds 1.97% or 135,058 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 3,850 shares. 233,415 were reported by Geode Cap Limited Liability Co. Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Williams Jones & Associates Llc invested in 0.02% or 33,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Baker Bros Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 5.74% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).