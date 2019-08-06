Apis Capital Advisors Increased Its Kemet (KEM) Holding by $2.08 Million; Argent Capital Management Boosted Holding in Faro Technologies (FARO) by $336,475 as Market Value Declined

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 7,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 39,085 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 31,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 12,670 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 408,826 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Llc accumulated 0% or 9,475 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 731,875 shares stake. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Renaissance Ltd Liability stated it has 531,836 shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Swiss Fincl Bank owns 94,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nokomis Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.77% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 1.36M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co invested in 12,900 shares. The Illinois-based Grp One Trading LP has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 89,144 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 112,568 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 34,055 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 281 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 21,186 shares.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 50,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 40,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,461 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.

