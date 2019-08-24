Apis Capital Advisors Holds Stake in Kemet (KEM); As Wabtec (WAB) Share Value Rose, Farallon Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $51.94 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 711,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 6.24M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460.20 million, up from 5.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 2.51M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.78M shares traded or 75.19% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KEMET Celebrates 100 Years of Innovation Excellence NYSE:KEM – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What KEMET Corporation’s (NYSE:KEM) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KEMET Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KEMET to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET (KEM) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 30,200 shares to 69,800 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 46,063 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.12% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Palouse Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 11,837 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 581 shares. South Dakota Council reported 0.04% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.05% stake. State Street Corporation accumulated 1.72 million shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has 188,851 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.02% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Northern holds 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 731,875 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 9,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.01% or 23,150 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO also sold $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Friday, August 9. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wabtec (WAB) Appoints President & CEO Rafael Santana and Ann Klee to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 273,543 shares to 806,938 shares, valued at $279.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 172,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,328 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).