Apis Capital Advisors Holds Position in Vicor (VICR); Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $628,340

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 353 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 866 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $49.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.54. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 09/03/2018 – Energy Impact Partners and Amazon Alexa Fund led a $62 million investment in Ecobee, a Toronto-based company that makes smart home devices that conserve energy; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 148,817 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,400 shares to 30,200 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru reported 7,545 shares. 3,997 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated. Suvretta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 51,119 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 3.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,978 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,311 are held by Thomas White. Eagle Ltd Liability has 9,082 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Washington Co has 3.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security National has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1,928 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt stated it has 642 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 604,591 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corp Nj holds 0.16% or 118 shares in its portfolio. Town Country Bancorp Trust Dba First Bankers Trust stated it has 189 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Filament Lc owns 681 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “45 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Vicor’s (NASDAQ:VICR) Whopping 378% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor Introduces 10kW Power Tabletâ„¢ AC-DC Converter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Investment Mngmt Lc holds 110,675 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 10,255 shares. 16,031 were accumulated by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Com reported 14,412 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Principal Fincl Gp Inc owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 130,331 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,081 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 17,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 48,705 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,271 shares. Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mgmt has invested 1.32% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership reported 49,300 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 13,406 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 339 shares.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $82.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 52,100 shares to 52,900 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).