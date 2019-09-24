Apis Capital Advisors Holding in Intelligent Sys New (INS) Has Raised by $9.26 Million; Alpha Cubed Investments Lifted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.64 Million as Share Value Declined

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 866 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,354 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.61M, up from 9,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 24,400 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 149,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,496 shares to 199,336 shares, valued at $39.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 106,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,012 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.