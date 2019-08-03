Apis Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake in Vicor (VICR) by $620,000 as Stock Value Declined; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Shares Declined While Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.82 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 95,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.13M, down from 4.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 230,822 shares traded or 33.48% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ)

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 39,340 shares to 193,440 shares, valued at $73.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols Sa B Adr (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 46,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $82.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 52,100 shares to 52,900 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 55,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,400 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).