Apis Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding; Ameriprise Financial Increased By $1.23 Million Its Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Position

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) stake by 11167% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apis Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1.12 million shares as Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.13M shares with $23.39M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Amarin Corp Plc now has $5.63B valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 1.27 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) stake by 3.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc acquired 37,391 shares as Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1.21 million shares with $41.19 million value, up from 1.18 million last quarter. Cathay General Bancorp now has $2.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 14,562 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson LP invested in 233,375 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 1.27M shares. Virtu Financial Lc stated it has 101,449 shares. 142,915 were accumulated by Cibc Markets Inc. Mcclain Value Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,854 shares. Kings Point Cap has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 750 shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division owns 193,954 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). M&T Bancorp Corp has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Tci Wealth holds 0.01% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Court Place Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.08% stake. 66,503 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc. 100 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amarin to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Citi’s 14th Annual Biotech Conference – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leerink likes Amarin in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Amarin Stock Is Tanking Today – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amarin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Amarin (AMRN) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amarin has $51 highest and $27 lowest target. $35.75’s average target is 126.98% above currents $15.75 stock price. Amarin had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by H.C. Wainwright. Stifel Nicolaus initiated it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $35 target. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) stake by 30,200 shares to 69,800 valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zogenix Inc stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 123,500 shares. Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How The Parts Add Up: IAT Targets $51 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Chase adds Somerville, Chinatown branches to local lineup – Boston Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Cathay General Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CATY) 30% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CATY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.37 million shares or 1.60% less from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 417,396 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Llc owns 204,771 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 1.20 million shares. The New York-based Quantbot LP has invested 0.04% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Hrt Limited Company reported 6,206 shares stake. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). 113,457 are held by Raymond James Associate. 98,165 are held by Legal General Public Limited Com. Campbell Comm Inv Adviser Limited Liability holds 24,895 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Palouse Capital Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 90,968 shares stake. Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 12,399 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 121,007 shares.