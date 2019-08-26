Apis Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Cyberoptics (CYBE) Holding By $689,163; SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Sentiment Is 0.92

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) stake by 18.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,539 shares as Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE)’s stock declined 21.85%. The Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 179,461 shares with $3.07 million value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Cyberoptics Corp now has $97.31M valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 808 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

SCYNEXIS INC (SCYX) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 12 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 13 sold and decreased their stock positions in SCYNEXIS INC. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 16.35 million shares, down from 16.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding SCYNEXIS INC in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 8.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.0056 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1056. About 18,413 shares traded. SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) has declined 30.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SCYX News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in Scynexis; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS: QIDP Provides Five Additional Years of Market Exclusivity, and Fast Track Expedites the Regulatory Path; 13/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Reports Full Yr 2017 Fincl Results and Provides Co Update; 10/04/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease (ECCMID); 24/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS: Initiation of Phase 3 Registration Program in VVC Planned for the Fourth Qtr of 2018, With Potential NDA Filing in 2020; 20/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Presents Data at Superbugs and Superdrugs 2018; 07/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS’s Oral SCY-078 Receives FDA QIDP And Fast Track Designations For The Treatment Of VVC And Prevention Of Recurrent VVC; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Scynexis

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The company has market cap of $61.59 million. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis.

More notable recent SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied Volatility Surging for SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Brookline Capital Markets Starts SCYNEXIS (SCYX) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) And Trying To Stomach The 84% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Piper upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Aegis Capital Starts SCYNEXIS (SCYX) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Caxton Corp holds 6.06% of its portfolio in SCYNEXIS, Inc. for 4.33 million shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 1.27 million shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.03% invested in the company for 6.87 million shares. The California-based Bailard Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 28,840 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $61,965 activity.

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 146.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does CyberOptics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CYBE) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE), The Stock That Zoomed 100% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CyberOptics Receives $1.3 Million Order for MRS-Enabled SQ3000â„¢ Multi-Function Systems to Be Used for Inspection and Metrology of Micro LED-Based Technology – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.