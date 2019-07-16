Apis Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Vicor (VICR) Position by $620,000; Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Lowered Its Position in Ecolab (ECL) by $5.80 Million

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 32,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 749,111 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.25M, down from 782,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $198.22. About 444,905 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.06. About 53,136 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 19,907 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt reported 0.43% stake. Zwj Inv Counsel has 76,178 shares. Yhb owns 84,035 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Northstar Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 251,950 were reported by Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dorsey Whitney Tru Llc invested in 85,302 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.91% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Arvest Bancorporation Division invested in 0.95% or 78,047 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 22,819 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 0.51% or 76,315 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.07% or 6,339 shares. Btr Capital Inc owns 9,295 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has invested 1.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.15 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Sei Company has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Raymond James Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 6,558 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 836 are held by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Ameritas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Victory Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 77,835 shares. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 184,371 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 48,628 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 505,735 shares. Cap Impact Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.82% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Pnc Fincl Services Gp reported 0% stake. Howe And Rusling owns 210 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

