Apis Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Green Dot (GDOT) Holding by $480,000; Becker Capital Management Stake In Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Was Has Boosted

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 18,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 115,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $221.82. About 2.70 million shares traded or 15.59% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – BRIEF-Goldman CEO Blankfein Is Likely To Step Down In December – NYT, Citing; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON ALUMINUM OUTLOOK, SANCTIONS IN NOTE; 24/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference May 8; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.8% On Year; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs moves commodity sales team into investment bank – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Goldman: Don’t worry about rising interest rates until the 10-year yield hits 4%; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host an Update Call Following the FERC’s Recent Policy Announcement Regarding MLPs; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Estimates Upper End of Reasonably Possible Aggregate Legal Loss of About $1.5 Bln in Excess of Aggregate Reserves as of March-End – Filing

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 374,764 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citigroup (C) were the Big CCAR Winners – Macquarie – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) debt fund loan fuels apartment tower from New Orleans developer – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 2,370 shares to 84,385 shares, valued at $24.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 24,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,903 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc reported 1,363 shares. Hillhouse Mngmt Ltd reported 0.43% stake. Jhl Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,000 shares. The New York-based Valicenti Advisory has invested 0.71% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tower Bridge stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 45,719 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,809 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Jbf Cap Inc has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc owns 25,469 shares. Principal Financial holds 0.09% or 496,092 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Elkhorn Partnership reported 1.2% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Horrell has 610 shares.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $27.21 million for 23.77 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.36% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $161,646 activity.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Stock Could Be a Big Winner in the War on Cash – Motley Fool” published on October 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CNDT, ROKU, STMP, and CTRL among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot (GDOT) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has 2.63 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 12,287 shares. 7,920 were accumulated by Blair William And Il. Northern holds 0.01% or 771,782 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Pembroke Mgmt invested in 254,400 shares. Victory Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 464,055 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 15,000 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 5.77M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 107,725 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 110,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 104,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 230,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.