Apis Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Dsp Group (DSPG) Position by $422,800 as Market Valuation Rose; Viking Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Oge Energy (OGE) Holding by $2.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 260,200 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 69,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 35,509 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 11/04/2018 – DSP Concepts Promotes Car Audio Expert Michael Fabry as General Manager of its Stuttgart Office; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Feat; 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Biomedical Inc. Initiates Two Studies Evaluating WT1 Cancer Peptide Vaccine DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*); 21/05/2018 – DSP Group to Participate at the 46th Annual Cowen and Company Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ DSP Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSPG); 09/04/2018 – DSP GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 4, BOARD AMENDED AND RESTATED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CURRENTLY HAS 40 PCT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares to 33,500 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 1.74% or 102,589 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Inv Mngmt Ltd has 22,346 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 465 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.03% or 11,870 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs holds 10,900 shares. 178 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Lc. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has 122,648 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Llc invested in 12,064 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 6,580 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 842 shares in its portfolio. 1.53M are held by Barclays Public Limited. 9,206 were reported by Advsr Preferred Limited Liability. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Franklin Resources has invested 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 45,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10,390 were reported by Heartland Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 293 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 94,448 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Legal General Grp Public Limited Com holds 0% or 41,962 shares in its portfolio. 30,090 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,116 shares. Parkside Finance Natl Bank has 7 shares. 6,540 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 18,706 were accumulated by Comerica Fincl Bank. 1,557 were accumulated by Pnc Svcs Group. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 12,478 shares. 118,415 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Citadel Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 11,116 shares.