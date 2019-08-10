Apis Capital Advisors Has Lowered Dsp Group (DSPG) Position by $422,800; Valuation Rose; Qs Investors Raised Commvault Systems (CVLT) Holding by $1.45 Million; Stock Value Declined

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 22,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 74,974 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 52,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 316,648 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Elliott Has Agreed to Withdraw Their Proposed Director Candidates at Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management to Nominate Four Candidates to CommVault Board; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in CommVault; 23/05/2018 – GDPR represents huge opportunity for Channel with Commvault Data Governance Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Commvault Innovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Aver; 10/04/2018 – Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT 4Q REV. $184.9M, EST. $187.0M; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Board Will Have 11 Members Following New Appointments; 02/04/2018 – Elliott discloses 10.3 pct stake in Commvault, nominates 4 directors; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Directors Will Be Identified by Elliott, Subject to Approval of Bd

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 69,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 65,579 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 02/05/2018 – MIRAE ASSET, DSP JOIN RACE TO ACQUIRE IDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT: BS; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 07/03/2018 DSP Group to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Featured at ASCO 2018; 22/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP and Cuebiq Exclusively Partner for lndustry’s First Geo-Behavioral Targeting on Connected TV

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.45 million activity. Merrill Gary also sold $93,998 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 19,150 shares to 33,642 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 9,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,176 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Renaissance Ltd has 1.86 million shares. Qs Limited Liability Co holds 74,974 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 15,310 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). The Connecticut-based Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.07% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 13,700 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 389,883 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd stated it has 3,261 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 278,699 are owned by Copper Rock Capital Prns Ltd Liability. First Mercantile Commerce stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Amalgamated Retail Bank has 6,366 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Swiss Bancorporation reported 80,100 shares.

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Infosys’ Partnership Pact With Rolls-Royce is Strategic Fit – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CommVault Systems’ (CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Commvault Appoints Michael John Melnyk As Director Of Investor Relations – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl stated it has 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 716 shares stake. 18,058 are owned by Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 4,810 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd owns 1.10 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Company invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 22,764 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). 49 are owned by Tci Wealth. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 13,112 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc owns 67,181 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 70,957 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

More notable recent DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DSP Group Partners with Sensory to Power simplehuman’s New Generation of Sensor Trash Cans – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: DSP Group (DSPG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Primax Launches New Line of Cutting-Edge Intelligent Voice Assistants Powered by DSP Group – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2018. More interesting news about DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DSP Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Breakout Stocks Offering Impressive Returns – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 14, 2019.