Apis Capital Advisors Has Lowered Cyberoptics (CYBE) Holding; Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Sentiment Is 1.78

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) stake by 10.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 19,461 shares as Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE)’s stock declined 21.85%. The Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 160,000 shares with $2.60M value, down from 179,461 last quarter. Cyberoptics Corp now has $112.51M valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 19,318 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 41 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 23 reduced and sold positions in Farmers National Banc Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 10.89 million shares, up from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Farmers National Banc Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 22 Increased: 30 New Position: 11.

Analysts await Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 10.34% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FMNB’s profit will be $8.85M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Farmers National Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 16,573 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) has declined 7.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc holds 6.91% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. for 615,240 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 492,187 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Trust Co has 1.1% invested in the company for 262,724 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Zpr Investment Management, a Florida-based fund reported 28,514 shares.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company has market cap of $413.90 million. The firm offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; and night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, and brokerage and other services. It has a 12.47 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities.

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 146.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.67% negative EPS growth.

