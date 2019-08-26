Apis Capital Advisors Has Increased Vicor (VICR) Stake; Shorts at GENOIL ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (GNOLF) Raised By 54.29%

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased Vicor Corp (VICR) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apis Capital Advisors Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Vicor Corp (VICR)’s stock declined 19.46%. The Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 120,000 shares with $3.72M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Vicor Corp now has $1.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 16,563 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

GENOIL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GNOLF) had an increase of 54.29% in short interest. GNOLF’s SI was 54,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 54.29% from 35,000 shares previously. With 143,100 avg volume, 0 days are for GENOIL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GNOLF)’s short sellers to cover GNOLF’s short positions. The stock increased 19.42% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0249. About 100 shares traded. Genoil Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOLF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased Match Group Inc stake by 10,000 shares to 25,000 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE) stake by 40,539 shares and now owns 179,461 shares. Novocure Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 155,253 shares. Invesco reported 81,547 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp accumulated 151,629 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 21,311 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Co holds 37,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp invested in 0% or 67,261 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs LP holds 0.06% or 9,569 shares. Voya Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 6,896 shares. 48,705 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0% or 33,632 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc owns 463 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech Inc invested in 11,070 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York invested in 0.01% or 16,991 shares.

