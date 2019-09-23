Apis Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Intelligent Sys New (INS) Stake; ROHM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ROHCF) Shorts Down By 63.91%

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) stake by 1653.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Apis Capital Advisors Llc acquired 330,664 shares as Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS)’s stock rose 67.26%. The Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 350,664 shares with $10.10 million value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Intelligent Sys Corp New now has $437.85M valuation. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 37,105 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500.

ROHM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROHCF) had a decrease of 63.91% in short interest. ROHCF’s SI was 70,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 63.91% from 194,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 351 days are for ROHM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROHCF)’s short sellers to cover ROHCF’s short positions. It closed at $78.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Fiber Optic Sensor Market – The Mastermind Behind Today’s Technology – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019.

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates in three divisions: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It currently has negative earnings. It offers ICs, including amplifier and linear, power management, digital power, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, microcontroller, audio and video, analog, logic, and memory ICs, as well as ASICs.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) stake by 20,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) stake by 137,000 shares and now owns 203,000 shares. Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was reduced too.

