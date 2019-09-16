Apis Capital Advisors Has Increased Intelligent Sys New (INS) Holding By $9.26 Million; CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LT (CHPFF) SI Decreased By 5.38%

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LT (OTCMKTS:CHPFF) had a decrease of 5.38% in short interest. CHPFF’s SI was 6.64 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.38% from 7.02M shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 4744 days are for CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LT (OTCMKTS:CHPFF)’s short sellers to cover CHPFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.9119 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) stake by 1653.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Apis Capital Advisors Llc acquired 330,664 shares as Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS)’s stock rose 67.26%. The Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 350,664 shares with $10.10 million value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Intelligent Sys Corp New now has $400.66 million valuation. The stock increased 4.25% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 131,952 shares traded or 5.95% up from the average. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS)

Another recent and important Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Charoen Pokphand Foods: Asia’s Leading Agro-Industrial And Food Conglomerate With 57% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2017.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) stake by 20,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) stake by 344,700 shares and now owns 782,000 shares. Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) was reduced too.