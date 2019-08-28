Apis Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by $2.03 Million as Stock Declined; As Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Increased Holding

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 107,045 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos (LOW) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 18,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 87,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, up from 69,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $108.18. About 3.71M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 109,866 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.15% or 4,420 shares in its portfolio. 1,312 are held by Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability. Amer Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 305,954 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm accumulated 5,357 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dupont Management Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 28,722 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Goelzer invested in 0.36% or 34,670 shares. Boston has invested 0.71% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Btr Mgmt has 2.46% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Guardian Cap Lp owns 3,790 shares. Ashfield Capital Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moneta Group Inc Limited Liability Co has 0.39% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Arvest Bancshares Division accumulated 2% or 263,880 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 912,620 shares to 619,900 shares, valued at $27.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 525,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Energizer Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ENR) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow drops 280 points, giving up big earlier gain after Trump says US adding more tariffs on China – CNBC” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Did Loweâ€™s Just Win the Home Improvement War in Q2? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “A sell-off worse than December can arrive in a week, says analyst who is predicting ‘Lehman-like’ drop – CNBC” with publication date: August 26, 2019.