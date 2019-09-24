Apis Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $1.75 Million; Shares Rose; Chevron Ord (CVX) Shareholder Cincinnati Financial Has Upped Its Stake by $3.10 Million as Shares Rose

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 92,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 1.77M shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Chevron Ord (CVX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.88 million, up from 199,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Chevron Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.9. About 4.91 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (NYSEMKT:INS) by 330,664 shares to 350,664 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Benin has 0.5% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 91,008 shares. 414,528 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co. Buckingham Mgmt owns 2,181 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 0.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baker Ellis Asset Lc invested in 0.45% or 13,481 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,359 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4.49M shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 27,865 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore Company Inc Il owns 4,825 shares. Moreover, Valicenti Advisory Services has 1.45% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 23,959 shares. Tig Advsr Ltd Liability has 79,971 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability owns 9,268 shares. First reported 1.71% stake.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 11,642 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.