Apis Capital Advisors Has Decreased Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holding by $2.68 Million as Stock Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Boosted Stake

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14.44M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93B, up from 13.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 20.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 149,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 244,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 1.28 million shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $66.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (NYSEMKT:INS) by 330,664 shares to 350,664 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 483,360 shares to 12.20 million shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54.66M shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

