Apis Capital Advisors Has Decreased Array Biopharma (ARRY) Position By $3.84 Million; Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding By $17.32 Million

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) stake by 32.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 160,000 shares as Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 330,000 shares with $8.05M value, down from 490,000 last quarter. Array Biopharma Inc now has $10.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 3.29M shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 22/03/2018 – Array BioPharma Announces Publication of Detailed Phase 3 COLUMBUS Trial Data of Encorafenib and Binimetinib in Melanoma Patien; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 1614.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 666,009 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock rose 7.20%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 707,260 shares with $18.46 million value, up from 41,251 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $10.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 2.82M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows

Among 5 analysts covering Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Array BioPharma had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 12. The stock of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Leerink Swann. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, July 8. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 19,762 shares. 1.52 million are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sectoral Asset Management holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 909,968 shares. Jnba Fincl invested in 500 shares. Swiss National Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Vanguard Gru holds 0.02% or 23.11M shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.01% or 610 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 43 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 553,965 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 1.40 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Geode Cap Management Lc reported 2.76 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0.02% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 33,894 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.06M shares.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Array BioPharma News: ARRY Stock Skyrockets on Pfizer Deal – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, ARRY, DECK, NSP – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : ARRY, BYND, QQQ, BP, CHWY, AMD, QURE, ECA, FB, TEVA, GE, NLY – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XBI, ARRY, MRTX, EXAS – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $19.29 million activity. $2.38M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares were sold by Squarer Ron. Shares for $4.04M were sold by Saccomano Nicholas A. LEFKOFF KYLE also sold $721,074 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Wednesday, February 6. 14,029 Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares with value of $252,523 were sold by Oltmans Curtis Gale. Haddock Jason sold $2.11 million worth of stock or 96,712 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by COX CARRIE SMITH, worth $115,998. Robbins Andrew R sold 239,626 shares worth $4.80M.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Ltd owns 241,812 shares. Andra Ap owns 149,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 521,993 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.14% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Century owns 272,326 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 80,926 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk owns 380,434 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 29,134 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.03% or 2.92 million shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Energ Opportunities Ltd Company reported 2.67% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 480,225 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% or 34,656 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).