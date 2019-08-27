Apis Capital Advisors Has Cut Dsp Group (DSPG) Holding By $422,800; Ellington Management Group Has Cut By $2.04 Million Its Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holding

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) stake by 33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 156,764 shares as Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 318,242 shares with $4.20 million value, down from 475,006 last quarter. Mgic Invt Corp Wis now has $4.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 1.83M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) stake by 30.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 30,200 shares as Dsp Group Inc (DSPG)’s stock rose 12.65%. The Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 69,800 shares with $982,000 value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Dsp Group Inc now has $319.76 million valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 69,490 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 DSP Group to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Partners with Grapeshot, Becomes First Video DSP to Mandate Only Brand Safe Supply is Served for Advertisers; 11/04/2018 – DSP Concepts Promotes Car Audio Expert Michael Fabry as General Manager of its Stuttgart Office; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 09/04/2018 – DSP GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 4, BOARD AMENDED AND RESTATED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – DSP Group Launches Production-Ready Module for Industrial IoT Applications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Liability Corp reported 193,752 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Perritt Capital Mngmt invested in 209,889 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 13,353 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 18,058 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 12,049 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 21,255 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc holds 1,557 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,478 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Prudential owns 30,105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,200 were reported by Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Essent Group Ltd (Call) (NYSE:ESNT) stake by 83,300 shares to 100,000 valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 2,500 shares and now owns 6,100 shares. Transunion was raised too.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.21M for 7.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.75% or 2.43M shares. Monarch Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 874,120 shares. Permit Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 490,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 379 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 4.14M shares stake. The California-based Affinity Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). United Automobile Association accumulated 0.04% or 1.12M shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 43,527 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 853,774 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 133,075 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 9.22 million shares. Graybill Bartz Associates Limited has 324,718 shares. Vanguard Group owns 35.59 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity. $61,450 worth of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) shares were bought by Arrigoni Daniel A..