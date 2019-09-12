Apis Capital Advisors Has Cut Cyberoptics (CYBE) Holding by $311,376; Adelante Capital Management Maintains Holding in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH)

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 362,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 4.09M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.28 million, up from 3.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 3.26 million shares traded or 96.02% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 19,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, down from 179,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberoptics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66M market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 2,236 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 146.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.37, from 2.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold CYBE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.24 million shares or 1.43% more from 4.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heartland Advisors Inc invested in 200,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Essex Inv Mgmt Company Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 117,934 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 11,000 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 208,736 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 14,600 shares or 0% of the stock. 50,478 were accumulated by Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co. Apis Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 3.89% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 459,637 shares. White Pine Cap accumulated 63,855 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 25,450 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 7,725 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (NYSEMKT:INS) by 330,664 shares to 350,664 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

