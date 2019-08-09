Apis Capital Advisors Has Cut By $1.50 Million Its Intelsat S A (I) Stake; Ehealth (EHTH) Sentiment Is 2.28

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 58.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 100,000 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 70,000 shares with $1.10M value, down from 170,000 last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $2.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 488,624 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

Ehealth Inc (EHTH) investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 105 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 46 sold and decreased their stock positions in Ehealth Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 21.06 million shares, up from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ehealth Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 29 Increased: 64 New Position: 41.

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat has $57 highest and $2200 lowest target. $39’s average target is 88.04% above currents $20.74 stock price. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 3.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Intelsat’s (NYSE:I) Lovely 712% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Intelsat Stock Jumped 16.4% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intelsat Announces Successful Launch of Intelsat 39 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 386.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Run In eHealth Stock Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EHealth Q2 top line up 101%; guidance raised; shares ahead 14% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EHealth (EHTH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 5.57% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. for 511,650 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 296,266 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 2.28% invested in the company for 11,918 shares. The California-based Redmile Group Llc has invested 2.25% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 460,073 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.