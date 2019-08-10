Apis Capital Advisors Has Boosted Vicor (VICR) Stake by $620,000 as Valuation Declined; Tributary Capital Management Decreased Concho Resources (CXO) Holding by $543,900 as Market Valuation Declined

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.91. About 2.05 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS MANY MORE ‘SMALL IMPROVEMENTS’ IN WELL EFFICIENCIES IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JACK HARPER SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN WELL EFFICIENCIES; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 22/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 131,942 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. Shares for $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F. The insider Helms Susan J bought $49,084. On Monday, August 5 the insider BRIDWELL TUCKER S bought $492,240.

