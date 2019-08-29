Apis Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Vicor (VICR) by $620,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Stake Lifted by Iridian Asset Management Llc

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 114,131 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 639,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 4.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.35M, up from 4.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 914,852 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2.67 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Utah Retirement stated it has 33,576 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited holds 10,833 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 221,552 shares. Sasco Inc Ct invested in 3.18% or 782,878 shares. Cadence Capital Lc owns 25,451 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 265 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 260,405 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 64,584 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0.81% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Carroll Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 3 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 48,031 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 178 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab has 558,684 shares.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.81M shares to 6.26 million shares, valued at $80.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,407 shares, and cut its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Northern Trust accumulated 236,194 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 42,115 are held by Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Group One Trading LP has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Van Eck Corporation has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 10,200 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Iowa-based Principal Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 836 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.06% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,674 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 26,743 shares.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $82.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 160,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 52,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,900 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).