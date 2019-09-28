Apis Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Intelligent Sys New (INS) Holding by $9.26 Million; Market Value Rose; As Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Share Value Rose, Holder Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Lowered by $1.81 Million Its Stake

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 39,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 58,567 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, down from 97,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 1.64M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 61,148 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 20,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 344,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,000 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

More notable recent Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ladenburg Wins Broker-Dealer Thought Leadership Award At Fifth Annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intelligent Systems Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Is How the Apple Card Will Impact AAPL Stock – Investorplace.com” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Triad Hybrid Solutions More Than Doubles Assets Under Management In 18-Month Period – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sierra Metals Announces Amendment and Increase of Current Normal Course Issuer Bid to a 2.5 Million Share Target – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 43.44 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 493,153 shares in its portfolio. Slate Path Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 101,000 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,828 shares. 808,527 were reported by Alps Advsr Inc. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Gp Inc owns 78,223 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 13,606 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc reported 0% stake. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 159,751 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 29,950 shares. Asset Management One holds 115,625 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 348,249 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ellington Management Ltd reported 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0.09% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia accumulated 45,103 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.