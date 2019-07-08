Apis Capital Advisors Decreased Stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (I) as Valuation Declined; Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Cut Position by $5.29 Million

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 93.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 278,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,721 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 299,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 1.64 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 11/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 200-Day Average; 02/05/2018 – GP Wealth and Invesco Partner to Bring Advisors New Online Service Platform; 16/04/2018 – INVESCO TO MAKE EQUITY AWARDS TO NEW EMPLOYEES; 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 1.5% Position in Blackline; 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc; 09/05/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $972.8 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 4.1% MONTH OVER MONTH; 26/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Dividend Declaration; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (I) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 819,518 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $266.81M for 9.23 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 349,990 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $28.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. Shares for $213,700 were bought by Johnson Ben F. III on Thursday, May 2. 10,000 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares with value of $207,120 were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR. CANION ROD bought 10,000 shares worth $179,700.