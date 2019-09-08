Apis Capital Advisors Decreased Green Dot (GDOT) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Orleans Capital Management Lowered Its Position in 3M (MMM) as Stock Value Declined

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 601,687 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.76M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 76,738 shares. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 2,940 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Llc reported 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 285,824 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Co owns 201,623 shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Company Al has invested 3.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has 2,290 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Westover Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% or 1,019 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc has 0.55% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,029 shares. First Tru Advsr LP invested 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 49,697 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability Com has invested 0.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 14,685 shares to 29,249 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankamerica Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 123.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.54% negative EPS growth.

