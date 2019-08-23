Apis Capital Advisors Cut Its Position in Cyberoptics (CYBE) by $689,163 as Share Value Declined; Bloom Tree Partners Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Boosted by $5.66 Million as Share Value Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.81% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 13.64M shares traded or 124.84% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt wants to keep hands off ICICI Bank row for now – Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.14%; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% . The institutional investor held 179,461 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberoptics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 23,608 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CYBE shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.18 million shares or 1.85% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% or 124,285 shares in its portfolio. 100,826 are held by Essex Invest Ltd. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 19,644 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Heartland Advsr holds 0.25% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 32,681 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 2,923 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 6,710 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 471,237 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Ltd Liability reported 65,455 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 226,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 146.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.67% negative EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,739 shares to 135,460 shares, valued at $33.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 210,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,653 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).