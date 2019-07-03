Apis Capital Advisors Cut Its Dsp Group (DSPG) Stake by $422,800; Market Value Rose; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Decreased Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $16.43 Million; Valuation Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $371.37. About 427,193 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 187,639 shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 16.80% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 07/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Partners with Grapeshot, Becomes First Video DSP to Mandate Only Brand Safe Supply is Served for Advertisers; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Feat; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Rev $28.1M; 11/04/2018 – DSP Concepts Promotes Car Audio Expert Michael Fabry as General Manager of its Stuttgart Office; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 07/03/2018 DSP Group to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Investor Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ DSP Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSPG); 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Bd of Directors

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80M for 66.32 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $4.39 million activity. Dadswell Charles also sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. $977,460 worth of stock was sold by FLATLEY JAY T on Wednesday, January 9. deSouza Francis A sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 255,000 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $47.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 555,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $454,298 for 171.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.