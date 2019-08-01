Apis Capital Advisors Cut Green Dot (GDOT) Stake by $480,000; Bank Of Nova Scotia Lowered Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Position by $479,408 as Valuation Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 664 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 4,722 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 5,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $19.13 during the last trading session, reaching $775.88. About 137,745 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 274,728 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 301,222 are held by Redwood Invs Lc. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Stephens Inc Ar reported 1,724 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,304 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 270,994 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 264,376 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Pembroke holds 254,400 shares. Psagot Invest House has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 3,600 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 1.79M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Lp has invested 0.39% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 2,049 were accumulated by Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Copper Rock Prtnrs Ltd holds 1.23% or 280,782 shares. 66,700 are owned by Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 20,287 shares.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How Green Dot, The Company Known For Prepaid Debit Cards, Has Entered The Banking As A Service Space – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Green Dot (GDOT) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Mercer International (MERC) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund Has the Discipline to Sell When It’s Time – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $24.98M for 26.94 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 155 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,097 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson, Kansas-based fund reported 1,105 shares. Coldstream Capital Management reported 1,025 shares stake. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 24,171 shares. Private Trust Com Na reported 0.14% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Btim accumulated 1% or 101,212 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj has 0.13% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Albert D Mason Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd owns 162,477 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 493 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Inc accumulated 0.42% or 105,497 shares. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Legacy Private Trust reported 0.61% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma accumulated 142,595 shares or 1.35% of the stock.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 383,697 shares to 407,413 shares, valued at $22.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 31,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $60.25 million activity. SALICE THOMAS P also sold $735,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares. Magloth Christian sold $1.00 million worth of stock or 1,500 shares. The insider Vadala Shawn sold 670 shares worth $448,900. $22.59 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by FILLIOL OLIVER A on Monday, February 11. Heidingsfelder Michael sold $3.83 million worth of stock or 5,755 shares. Another trade for 7,180 shares valued at $4.78M was made by MAERKI HANS ULRICH on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mettler Toledo Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s (NYSE:MTD) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.