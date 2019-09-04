Apis Capital Advisors Cut Green Dot (GDOT) Stake as Valuation Declined; Boston Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $2.04 Million as Stock Price Rose

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 625,870 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M

Boston Partners increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 53,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.76 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 4.69 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 23,183 shares to 51,597 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,460 shares, and cut its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Management LP reported 970,000 shares stake. Davenport & Com Limited Liability Com reported 15,923 shares. Cls Investments Limited Co stated it has 114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.16% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 83 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 301,615 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 2,829 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc has 36,459 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co reported 55,803 shares stake. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.22% or 334,946 shares in its portfolio. The Delaware-based Dupont Management has invested 0.12% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Lakeview Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,761 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.16% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 45,567 shares.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 123.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 148,775 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Picton Mahoney Asset Management accumulated 0.11% or 23,440 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 300,330 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Westfield Mgmt LP holds 0.17% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 365,160 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 18,246 shares. 20,287 are held by Nuveen Asset Limited. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 594,820 shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 1.32 million shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 10,216 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 409,045 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 45,944 are owned by Whittier Communications Of Nevada Inc. Hrt Ltd Company stated it has 0.11% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).