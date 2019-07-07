Apis Capital Advisors Boosted Its Kemet (KEM) Position by $2.08 Million as Stock Value Declined; First Long Island Investors Cut Starbucks Com (SBUX) Position by $3.31 Million as Stock Price Rose

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 422,677 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM)

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 44,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 427,558 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79 million, down from 472,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Ltd Llc owns 38,546 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 49,966 shares. 70,436 are held by Harbour Investment Management Limited Com. Moreover, Natixis has 0.27% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Harvest Cap Strategies Lc, a California-based fund reported 60,990 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.74% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Arrow accumulated 30,190 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 73,541 shares. Maryland Cap owns 0.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 18,379 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp invested in 0.01% or 384,279 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Incorporated holds 0.09% or 4,950 shares. Leavell Management accumulated 3,396 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Verition Fund Ltd reported 28,027 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsrs Inc accumulated 197,946 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability has 94,288 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD had sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26M on Tuesday, January 29. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of stock or 169,096 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 274 shares to 15,147 shares, valued at $17.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 30,000 shares to 123,500 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 55,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,400 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Ameriprise has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 3,123 shares. Northern reported 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 704,176 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd owns 12,600 shares. Paradigm Cap has 0.02% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 11,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 87,021 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 0% or 154,354 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 43,925 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Moreover, Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 1.66 million shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gp Llp has invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 340,000 were accumulated by Apis Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com.