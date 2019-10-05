Apis Capital Advisors Boosted Its Intelligent Sys New (INS) Stake by $9.26 Million; Shares Rose; Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Holder Abrams Bison Investments Trimmed Its Stake

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16 million, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $8.55 during the last trading session, reaching $450.43. About 49,278 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.68M market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 66,012 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 EPS, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $167.10M for 12.71 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

