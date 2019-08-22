Aphria Inc. (APHA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.30 17.99 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 12 0.47 N/A -3.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aphria Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 0.00% -24.7% -5.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aphria Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 3 4 2 2.22

Competitively the consensus price target of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is $12.56, which is potential 68.59% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.24% of Aphria Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.8% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited are owned by institutional investors. 6.92% are Aphria Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aphria Inc. -11.37% -22.92% -27.98% -29.77% -37.03% -5.45% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited -0.88% -14.91% -47.93% -60.37% -66.58% -48.57%

For the past year Aphria Inc. has stronger performance than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aphria Inc. beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides branded specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications, as well as the womenÂ’s health, oncology, and other specialty businesses. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for multiple sclerosis; Azilect for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease; and Nuvigil for the treatment of excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and certain other disorders. This segmentÂ’s products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Treanda/Bendeka, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. This segment also offers a portfolio of products in the womenÂ’s health category, which includes ParaGard, Plan B One-Step, and OTC/Rx, as well as other products. The company has collaboration arrangements with Attenukine, Procter & Gamble Company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.