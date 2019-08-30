Aphria Inc. (APHA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV)

This is a contrast between Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Drug Manufacturers – Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.30 17.99 Correvio Pharma Corp. 3 3.09 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Correvio Pharma Corp. 0.00% -180.5% -27.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.24% of Aphria Inc. shares and 76.6% of Correvio Pharma Corp. shares. Aphria Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.92%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Correvio Pharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aphria Inc. -11.37% -22.92% -27.98% -29.77% -37.03% -5.45% Correvio Pharma Corp. -3.68% -11.59% -27.67% -51.97% -60.22% -26.51%

For the past year Aphria Inc. has stronger performance than Correvio Pharma Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aphria Inc. beats Correvio Pharma Corp.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.