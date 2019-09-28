Aphria Inc. (APHA) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Drug Manufacturers – Other company, Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aphria Inc. has 15.24% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 38.88% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.92% of Aphria Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.82% of all Drug Manufacturers – Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aphria Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria Inc. 3,942,452,830.19% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.35% 91.75% 29.87%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Aphria Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria Inc. 250.74M 6 17.99 Industry Average 19.69M 147.47M 76.74

Aphria Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Aphria Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Aphria Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 3.00 2.00 1.25 2.55

As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Other companies have a potential upside of -5.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aphria Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aphria Inc. -11.37% -22.92% -27.98% -29.77% -37.03% -5.45% Industry Average 3.08% 37.89% 56.79% 38.93% 72.98% 53.54%

For the past year Aphria Inc. has -5.45% weaker performance while Aphria Inc.’s rivals have 53.54% stronger performance.

Dividends

Aphria Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Aphria Inc.’s rivals beat Aphria Inc.