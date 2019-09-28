Aphria Inc. (APHA) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Drug Manufacturers – Other company, Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Aphria Inc. has 15.24% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 38.88% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.92% of Aphria Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.82% of all Drug Manufacturers – Other companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Aphria Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aphria Inc.
|3,942,452,830.19%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|13.35%
|91.75%
|29.87%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Aphria Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aphria Inc.
|250.74M
|6
|17.99
|Industry Average
|19.69M
|147.47M
|76.74
Aphria Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Aphria Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Aphria Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aphria Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.00
|2.00
|1.25
|2.55
As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Other companies have a potential upside of -5.85%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aphria Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aphria Inc.
|-11.37%
|-22.92%
|-27.98%
|-29.77%
|-37.03%
|-5.45%
|Industry Average
|3.08%
|37.89%
|56.79%
|38.93%
|72.98%
|53.54%
For the past year Aphria Inc. has -5.45% weaker performance while Aphria Inc.’s rivals have 53.54% stronger performance.
Dividends
Aphria Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Aphria Inc.’s rivals beat Aphria Inc.
