Aphria Inc. (APHA) and Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Contrasting side by side

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) and Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.30 23.51 Harrow Health Inc. 6 4.34 N/A 0.40 14.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Harrow Health Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Aphria Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Aphria Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Harrow Health Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aphria Inc. and Harrow Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harrow Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.24% of Aphria Inc. shares and 25.6% of Harrow Health Inc. shares. Aphria Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.92%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Harrow Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aphria Inc. 1.3% -18.26% -23.92% -42.89% -25.84% 23.55% Harrow Health Inc. 25.71% 36.19% -7.14% 31.8% 154.22% 0.53%

For the past year Aphria Inc. has stronger performance than Harrow Health Inc.

Summary

Aphria Inc. beats Harrow Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.