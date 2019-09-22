Aphria Inc. (APHA) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; EBARA ORD ORDINARY SHARES (EBCOF) Shorts Increased By 54.14%

Analysts expect Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) to report $-0.02 EPS on October, 11.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 128.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 2.72 million shares traded. Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) has declined 37.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500.

EBARA CORP ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EBCOF) had an increase of 54.14% in short interest. EBCOF’s SI was 147,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 54.14% from 95,500 shares previously. It closed at $25.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aphria Stock Is the Most Well-Behaved Pot Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Aphria Stock Looks Like a No-Lose Proposition – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Unfortunately, Aphria Stock Suffers from Guilt by Association – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Is the Only Canadian Pot Stock Whose EPS Estimate Is Rising – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “In Battered Cannabis Space, Aphria Stock May Be Worth a Look – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It has a 20.6 P/E ratio. It serves patients and health professionals.