Apg Asset Management Us Upped Position in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) by $36.62 Million; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shares Declined While Intrust Bank Na Has Increased Holding

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 66.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 13,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 33,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 20,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 355,778 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 313,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 9.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 billion, up from 8.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.81. About 263,930 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Advisory Lc invested in 2,932 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Com accumulated 2,190 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Everence Mgmt holds 7,006 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1,700 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Group reported 76,686 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division reported 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0.09% or 1.97M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 33,704 shares. Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.19% or 2,525 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1,650 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 225,537 shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division reported 2,264 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 28,069 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 228,000 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $36.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 69,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.42M shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

