Apg Asset Management Us Upped Kimco Rlty (KIM) Holding; Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Holder Morgan Stanley Increased Stake

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 108.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 9.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 17.58 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325.19 million, up from 8.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 3.08M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 246.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 763,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, up from 310,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 1.14M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Board Commences CEO Search; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 536,780 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $539.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 160,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bank Tru reported 305 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.36% or 150,000 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 891,918 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). 601,455 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Sei has 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 206,163 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Glenmede Co Na reported 1,743 shares. First Republic Invest holds 0% or 37,151 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Ls Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 835,653 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM).

