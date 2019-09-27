Apg Asset Management Us Upped Its Stake in Extra Space Storage (EXR) as Market Valuation Rose; As Now (DNOW) Stock Declined, Black Creek Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.88. About 258,648 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 56,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.82M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 452,108 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Hecla Mining (HL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Self Storage Performance Scoreboard For 2018: How Did Your REIT Measure Up, And Who Came Out On Top? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage Inc. Assigned BBB Issuer Credit Rating by S&P Global Ratings – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 664,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $62.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 228,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% or 25,123 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.07% or 26,507 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 9,740 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability accumulated 6,970 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Daiwa Secs Group accumulated 3.5% or 3.73M shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 124,692 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 59,439 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 54,478 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 81,986 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 414,103 shares. Riverhead Lc accumulated 10,205 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold DNOW shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 110.79 million shares or 4.68% less from 116.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan reported 6,906 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 93,661 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 25,138 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated holds 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 5,813 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 386,143 shares. First Eagle Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8.30 million shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 26,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 9.18M shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 141,412 shares stake. First Republic Invest Inc owns 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 13,932 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp reported 31,306 shares. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership owns 0.32% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 1.25 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 751,961 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Stifel Fincl invested in 120,704 shares.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 433,752 shares to 3.70 million shares, valued at $78.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 5.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

More notable recent NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expect NOW Inc. To Rebound In The Medium To Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why NOW Stock Plunged Nearly 18% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About NOW Inc.’s (NYSE:DNOW) 5.5% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NOW Is About To Recover From Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.