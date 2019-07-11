Apg Asset Management Us Upped Its Holding in Cyrusone (CONE) as Stock Price Rose; Kirr Marbach & Company Has Decreased Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $343,910 as Share Value Rose

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 2,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,107 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, down from 92,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $197.82. About 475,740 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.67M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.75. About 473,759 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $447.60M for 26.31 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was bought by Wojtaszek Gary J on Wednesday, February 27.