Apg Asset Management Us Upped Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stake; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Market Value Rose While Redwood Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 1.01 million shares traded or 24.69% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 1.33 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 07/05/2018 – Glenview CEO Says Tenet’s Best Days Are Ahead of It (Video); 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-Insured; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Inv reported 10,629 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 48,222 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 17,568 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Limited has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1,671 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt LP reported 1.47% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 2.55 million shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 5,500 shares. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1,715 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York reported 48,850 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company stated it has 0.14% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 354,514 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 270,000 shares.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 100,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 64,493 shares to 14.56 million shares, valued at $1.11B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 3.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.50M shares, and cut its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 2.30 million shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Td Asset holds 0.01% or 37,249 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 5,242 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 54,917 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Communication Of Vermont holds 0% or 32 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Management Corp has 0.02% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 25,123 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments accumulated 0% or 65 shares. 327,192 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Liability Co. Usca Ria Limited Company holds 0.19% or 6,208 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 14,135 shares. Principal Gp invested 0.3% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Amp Invsts Ltd accumulated 118,003 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 184,857 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement.