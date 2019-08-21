Apg Asset Management Us Upped By $164.93 Million Its Kimco Rlty (KIM) Holding; Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services has $4800 highest and $46 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 41.03% above currents $33.68 stock price. Quanta Services had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital. Citigroup maintained Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. See Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) stake by 108.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc acquired 9.16M shares as Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 17.58 million shares with $325.19 million value, up from 8.41 million last quarter. Kimco Rlty Corp now has $7.79 billion valuation. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. It is down 17.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quanta Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 403,571 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and gas and oil industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It has a 15.32 P/E ratio. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure.

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimco Realty: Turnaround Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Kimco Realty a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kimco Realty prices $350M of notes, to redeem $300M of preferred stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 30,973 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.07% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). First Manhattan has 382,364 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.15% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 11,976 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 178,893 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 1,716 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability Company has 521,363 shares. Affinity Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 11,470 shares. Axa owns 0.06% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 862,465 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 53,757 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company accumulated 181,199 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd has 51,182 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.98 million shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kimco Realty has $2100 highest and $18.5000 lowest target. $19.63’s average target is 6.45% above currents $18.44 stock price. Kimco Realty had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) on Tuesday, June 11 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BTIG Research.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) stake by 766,000 shares to 3.05M valued at $102.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) stake by 384,436 shares and now owns 2.76 million shares. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) was reduced too.