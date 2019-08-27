Apg Asset Management Us Trimmed Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Holding By $24.55 Million; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Has 1.71 Sentiment

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 135 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 79 reduced and sold stock positions in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The funds in our database reported: 60.70 million shares, up from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 62 Increased: 93 New Position: 42.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) stake by 27.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 584,500 shares as Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO)’s stock rose 8.99%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 1.53M shares with $64.47M value, down from 2.12 million last quarter. Terreno Rlty Corp now has $3.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 96,772 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.02% or 45,251 shares. New York-based Teachers & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.21% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). The New York-based Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Amp Capital stated it has 84,441 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research holds 21,370 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 23,895 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Moreover, Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 6,139 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 89 shares. New York-based Apg Asset Management Us has invested 0.47% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 6,813 shares. Nomura Asset reported 36,610 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.02% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 70,051 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) stake by 1.91 million shares to 3.05 million valued at $138.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 495,553 shares and now owns 2.00 million shares. Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Terreno Realty has $5200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is 1.04% above currents $49.98 stock price. Terreno Realty had 3 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 146,660 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.

Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 836,898 shares. Provident Investment Management Inc. owns 638,234 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kopp Investment Advisors Llc has 2.83% invested in the company for 99,975 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 2.79% in the stock. Capital Management Corp Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 171,870 shares.