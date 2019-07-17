Apg Asset Management Us Trimmed Its Stake in Store Cap (STOR) by $25.28 Million as Share Value Rose; Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Shareholder Bsw Wealth Partners Cut Position

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $152.91. About 609,718 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 766,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.11M, down from 3.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 771,657 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 23,721 shares to 73,447 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp by 76,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.73 million for 15.54 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.73 million for 18.01 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.