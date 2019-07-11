Apg Asset Management Us Trimmed Its Position in Hcp (HCP) by $4.98 Million as Stock Rose; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Has Boosted Stake

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.74 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 160,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.41 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.22 million, down from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 1.24M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset stated it has 9,019 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Reilly Finance Lc has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 656 are held by Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd. Cognios Limited Co holds 30,395 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.29% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Indiana Trust And Investment Management holds 0.21% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,198 were accumulated by Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Riverhead Llc has 0.07% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 22,593 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Investec Asset Management holds 0.32% or 1.05M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 52,776 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 7,975 shares stake. 893,186 are owned by Raymond James And Associates. Parkside Savings Bank owns 591 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ICE Data Indices Recognized as Third Country Benchmark Administrator by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Completes Acquisition of Simplifile LC – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE reports 4.3 pct rise in profit – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE warms to new challenger as profits rise – Reuters” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP: Should You Buy This 4.8%-Yielding Healthcare REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Growth 50: Oh Deere Me, This Portfolio’s Income Just Keeps Plowing Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCP to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $205.53M for 19.34 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 15,954 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 0.35% or 37,553 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa owns 0.04% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 152,989 shares. Illinois-based First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Fjarde Ap stated it has 139,845 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,224 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.57M shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Bamco Inc New York stated it has 1,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp owns 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 24,100 shares. Castleark Llc accumulated 12,065 shares. Fred Alger Inc, New York-based fund reported 36,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 1.54 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.14 million shares to 4.65M shares, valued at $101.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 4.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).